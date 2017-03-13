LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - The CFTC has given the green light for US investors to trade Total
Return Futures linked to the EuroStoxx 50 - a move that could prove pivotal in building
liquidity and cementing the Eurex-listed contracts as a viable alternative to over-the-counter
equity swaps.
The instruments have already made their mark in Europe with more than 83,000 contracts
traded since the December launch, representing €2.8bn notional. Volume has more than doubled in
the last month as new users jumped on board, extending the market beyond the bank hedging
activity that initially dominated trading.
"We have seen more buyside involvement and have been surprised to see a growing number of
strategic trades such as calendar spreads," said Stuart Heath, director of product R&D at Eurex.
"The US approval will be very good for current participants as it extends the range of users to
US directional and global macro accounts, which can use the TRF to do longer-dated trades."
While the latest approval opens the door to the largest pool of global liquidity, the
contribution of US investors to the success of European products depends on global macro views
of European equity markets.
"At the moment, Europe is a big focus for a lot of US investors as many view the market as
underpriced to the US, so it's a very good time to offer the product," said Heath.
Some early adoption by buyside firms has raised hopes around the long-term prospects for the
product. Through calendar spread trades, the contracts have enabled investors to gain exposure
to implied equity repo - a measure of secured funding and a hidden parameter in any equity
products including cash, futures, options and structured products. Equity repo has suffered
severe dislocations in recent years as a result of uncertainty surrounding the impact of tighter
regulations, including the Basel III leverage ratio and net stable funding ratio, on bank
balance sheets.
“This innovative product and implied repo as an asset class in its own right represents an
exciting opportunity for US-based market players in the equity derivatives space," said Emmanuel
Dray, head of equity derivative institutional sales & linear trading at BNP Paribas, which
jointly developed the contracts. "We are happy to be a lead participant in the development of
the TRF on EuroStoxx 50 in the US."
Evidence from Eurex-listed VStoxx futures, which offer exposure to options-implied
volatility on EuroStoxx 50, suggests that US approval can be integral for deepening liquidity in
European products. Trading in VStoxx contracts more than doubled within a year of the CFTC's
2012 approval, which opened the door for relative value trades against the CBOE's ultra-liquid
VIX futures.
Relative value trades could be possible with the Eurex-listed TRF, but a rival US product
offered by the CME carries a different pricing format, requiring an additional layer of
calculations to trade the two instruments. The CME's Total Return Index Future linked to the S&P
500 is quoted in index points, similar to listed futures, while the Eurex TRF is more closely
aligned with OTC conventions and quoted in basis points over Libor.
For OTC equity swap traders, the Eurex structure makes for a smooth shift into the listed
world. That could prove crucial in 2018, when buyside firms will be required to post initial
margin on swaps exposures that are not cleared through central counterparty clearinghouses. Most
financial counterparties will also be caught by variation margin requirements that became
effective earlier this month, though global regulators provided a six-month grace period for
implementation, meaning that all participants must comply by September.
For Eurex, establishing ample liquidity is the primary focus, but with the product already
showing strong signs of defying a high failure rate for futures launches, development
opportunities are already under consideration.
"There's certainly scope to extend the range and we're consulting closely with clients,"
said Heath. "It may be that five year maturities are not long-term enough so we could see
extended maturities.”
The contracts could also be applied to benchmarks beyond the EuroStoxx 50, but Heath notes
that the exchange intends to take a cautious approach to expansion, with careful consideration
to underlying swap markets.
“The technology can be applied to other indices, subject to licensing, but it comes down to
the structure of the OTC market, which differs depending on the index,” said Heath. “The
EuroStoxx 50 has a big underlying structured products market with a lot of hedging demand, but
that’s not the case with a lot of other indices.”
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)