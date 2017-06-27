LONDON, June 27 (IFR) - Multi-asset risk factor strategies
have dramatically outperformed traditional investments through
the volatile macro environment of the last 12 months,
accelerating expansion of the factor-based approach beyond its
equity roots.
Attempts to replicate hedge fund returns by allocating to
alternative sources of beta, such as momentum, value, volatility
and quality, has become almost mainstream in equity investments
since Danish pension fund PKA applied the approach to its entire
equity portfolio in 2012.
Around US$500bn is invested in equity risk factor funds, but
investors are finding the diversification benefits to be
amplified by applying the strategy on a cross-asset basis.
"I think it’s a logical next step," said Stan Verhoeven,
co-lead portfolio manager for multi-asset factor investing at NN
Investment Partners. "If you believe in the drivers behind
factor investing and the drivers behind the return, which is a
reward for risk based on behavioural biases or as a result of
market structure, they extend to all asset classes so it makes
sense if you apply it in multiple asset classes."
The investment firm has attracted US$125m to its Multi Asset
Factor Opportunities fund since launch in February 2016. The
fund allocates to value, carry, momentum, flow and volatility
factors across equity, fixed income, FX and commodities.
The fund has returned 16.4% on an annualised basis since
inception, with all factors positively contributing,
outperforming a traditional 60/40 bond/equity split that
returned 10.21%.
"It's really a true diversifier and less exposed to major
market events than standard equity and fixed income
investments," said Verhoeven. "We had strong performance during
the weeks before Brexit and all subsequent weeks after as you
benefit from other sources of return that are driven by other
return drivers."
MSCI World outperformed the strategy over the same period,
delivering more than 17% on an annualised basis but with higher
volatility and a larger maximum drawdown.
Gains in the multi-asset factor fund were concentrated in
the two months around the Brexit vote - a period when MSCI World
and Barclays Global Aggregate bond index were little changed.
Verhoeven puts that down to the diversification, which can drive
performance over short periods compared to equity-only factors
that target long-term performance given periods of
underperformance that can last for multiple years.
"Each individual factor should perform over the long term,
but if you combine uncorrelated factors properly there's a huge
diversification benefit that can provide very attractive returns
in a shorter timeframe," said Verhoeven. "That's truly the power
of factor investing."
Based on indices rather than single stocks, the fund invests
in liquid derivatives such as futures on 10-year government
bonds and futures on 22 commodities included in the Bloomberg
Commodity Index.
While factors exist across all asset classes, funds
typically have limitations due to liquidity constraints. The
flow factor, for example is only applied to equity and
commodities in the NN fund, given the high transaction costs
associated with a short-term reversal strategy.
Volatility is offered only in equities as the strategy,
which sees investors go structurally short VIX futures, can only
be replicated across other asset classes though the index
options market, requiring regular delta hedging that can be
costly and operationally cumbersome.
"When an event happens, volatility tends to jump up in all
asset classes and you lose money across all asset classes, so
we're still discussing whether the costs outweigh the
diversification benefit," said Verhoeven.
The fund has a total capacity of around US$2.5bn without any
material changes, according to Verhoeven. That is limited by
liquidity in fixed income futures and less liquid commodities
such as lean hogs. Any increase above that would require scaling
back in less liquid markets, and a shift into the more liquid
over-the-counter swaps market for fixed income investments.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)