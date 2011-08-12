(The following story first appeared on IFRE.com, the online version of the International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Christopher Whittall

LONDON, Aug 12 (IFR) - Major derivatives dealers are licking their wounds as the most sustained period of heightened volatility since October 2008 inflicts sizeable losses on market makers. While equity derivative dealers claim to have been less affected by the violent market swings, fixed income desks are thought to have been badly burnt, with some credit desks thought to have already incurred losses in the region of USD200m-USD300m.

"It's inconceivable to think that with the extreme volatility that we are seeing that some dealers out there have not suffered significant mark-to-market losses," said Peter Duenas-Brckovich, co-head of global credit trading at Nomura. "With the poor liquidity in the cash market, dealers who run large cash inventories would have had no choice but to buy credit default swaps against their longs. Unfortunately, the latter would have simply added to the pain as bonds greatly underperformed CDS in the sell-off."

Continued uncertainty over the eurozone situation, the US downgrade and lower expectations of global economic growth have led to severe volatility across all asset classes in recent times. In credit derivatives markets, traders highlighted the extreme intra-day volatility as a tell-tale sign of the market's malaise.

On August 11, for instance, the Markit iTraxx Crossover opened at 615bp, dropped down to 602bp in early trading, rocketed to 691bp around midday before snapping back to 654bp by the close. Traders emphasised markets tend to run lighter risk positions these days compared with late 2008, but indicated the violent intra-day volatility has been tough to handle.

"If intraday volatility is a measure of stress, then the stress in the system has been simply enormous. The latter has contributed to traditional relationships breaking down and hence the value of proxy hedges has been greatly reduced," said Duenas-Brckovich. "We hear anecdotally from clients that dealers have aggressively scaled back liquidity and in many instances either don't stand up to prices or are simply not willing to make prices."

"My concern at this point is that the current high level of intraday volatility will lead to risk limits breaches for both longs and shorts which will force stop losses, which in turn will scare the market into paralysis," he added.

Bid-offer spreads are reported to have increased by a third since a month ago, although one head of European credit trading said liquidity remains reasonable in single-name CDS and indices. "Volatility is bad, but not as bad as 2008 - there is no panicked forced selling," he said. "Volumes are good. Yesterday was one of our busiest days, both in indices and single-name CDS."

There is reportedly severe stress in FX and rates markets, which is also making it challenging for market makers. However, equity derivatives dealers - which often rack of sizeable losses in times of extreme volatility - claimed not to have been as badly burnt this time around.

"I don't think there will be major casualties like in 2008. These days we don't see people being hugely short vega or gamma - there has been no panic buying and the fact is that many clients with cheap tail risk hedges on have locked in profits, keeping risk parameters at good levels," said Gian Luca Fetta, co-head of global equity flow at Societe Generale.

However, Emmanuel Heurtier, BNP Paribas global head of equity flow and financing, indicated there would probably be some losses across dealers, and underlined it was too early to call whether equity correlation books, which often bleed money in severe market crises, had sustained losses.

"We can guess some desks have suffered, as not everyone has the same positions," said Heurtier.

"It's possibly a bit too early to see about correlation - we'll see who's open for business. If we continue going down, some dealers might be in trouble - when the market moves more than 20% and you have to replace hedge, that's when problems appear," he added. (Reporting by Christopher Whittall)