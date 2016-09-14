LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - ISDA has expanded its board of directors with the appointment of Axel van Nederveen, treasurer of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The latest appointment is part of a wider initiative to diversify the industry body's membership beyond its dealer-dominated roots, and represents the first time that a member of a supranational institution has been appointed to the ISDA board.

ISDA said at the start of this year that it will increase its board membership to 30 from 26 in an attempt to broaden the perspective and scope of its activities. The changes came in response to a widespread regulatory overhaul of the US$493trn over-the-counter derivatives market that now sees a greater role played by infrastructure and service providers, including central counterparty clearing firms and futures commission merchants, as well as buyside and issuer participants.

"Supranationals play an important role in strengthening economic growth and capital markets activity in both developed and developing markets, and are regular users of derivatives," ISDA chairman Eric Litvack said in a statement.

In June, the first of the four new appointments saw the addition of Kim Taylor, president of global operations, technology and risk at CME Group, and John Dabbs, global head of prime derivatives services at Credit Suisse.

Overseeing the EBRD's treasury, which has 20bn of assets under management, van Nederveen is responsible for liquidity investment, borrowing and the financial risk management of the EBRD's balance sheet. He joined the EBRD in 1995 as a portfolio manager and worked in several fixed income trading roles for BNP Paribas. (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)