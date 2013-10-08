By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 8 Hundreds of trillions of
dollars worth of derivatives are changing hands unsupervised
during the U.S. government shutdown, raising the risk that
doubtful activity goes by unnoticed, a top regulator warned.
"The cops aren't on the beat looking at the derivatives
markets in the United States," Bart Chilton, a member of the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) told CNBC television
in an interview on Tuesday.
Self-regulatory organizations such as the National Futures
Association (NFA) and CME Group Inc. are still
monitoring the market and the CFTC could backtrack any nefarious
trading activity later, Chilton said.
"But that's not going to help a trader who may have lost
money five minutes ago, that we may come across something in two
months," he said. "These are millisecond markets."
A spokeswoman for the CME played down the concerns. "These
markets are never unpoliced - they are self-regulated," she
said. "Our market regulation and surveillance efforts continue
despite the shutdown."
The CFTC writes the rules for the futures and the swaps
markets for which it is the primary regulator. It has delegated
large amounts of the day-to-day policing to the self-regulatory
bodies, which it also supervises.
The agency has had to halt its operations almost completely
the moment the U.S. government went into lock-down, leaving only
a handful of people able to work because - unlike the banking
regulators - it is not self-funded.
The hiccup coincides with the launch of more than a dozen
new platforms to trade derivatives, part of the Dodd-Frank
overhaul of Wall Street designed to prevent a repeat of the
2007-09 financial crisis.
"(The) program to monitor the tips is shuttered, it's not
working. I can't even tell you how many tips that we have,"
Chilton said. "When it comes to looking at the markets that we
usually look at, eyeballs on, with 50 people, that's gone. We
have just a couple of people there."
The CFTC is best known for the heavy penalties it has
imposed on investment banks for manipulating the Libor interest
rate benchmark, with swaps broker ICAP the latest to pay
a $65 million fine in September.