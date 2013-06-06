By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON, June 6
WASHINGTON, June 6 The top U.S. derivatives
regulator urged closing a legal loophole for offshore hedge
funds, warning it threatened to undo a deep overhaul of Wall
Street after the credit meltdown.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission requires hedge
funds to send their trades of complex financial instruments
through clearinghouses, traffic control centers that stand
between buyers and sellers.
But because of the way another rule is worded, offshore
hedge funds, such as those based in the Cayman Islands, can
avoid the requirement, at least temporarily.
"If we don't address this, the P.O. boxes may be offshore in
places like the Cayman Islands, but the risk will flow back
here," CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler said in a speech.
The loophole was created in December, when the CFTC issued a
so-called exemptive order to give foreign companies broad relief
from its rules, because it had not decided how those rules apply
to companies abroad.
The rule also exempted hedge funds registered in off-shore
jurisdictions with not a single employee on the ground, but with
their fund managers in the United States.
To fix the loophole, the CFTC needs to test not only where a
company is headquartered, but also where its principal place of
business is located, Gensler said.
The exemptive order expires on July 12, but it is not clear
whether the CFTC will by then have finalized its cross-border
rules, which depends on finding consensus or at least a majority
among its five commissioners.
Such loopholes pose a real risk that the global clampdown on
opaque practices in finance will not have the intended effect,
Gensler said.
"It's easy for financial institutions to avoid reforms by
setting up shop in an offshore locale, even if it's not much
more than a tropical island P.O. box," he said.