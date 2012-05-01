CHICAGO, May 1 (IFR) - ISDA chairman Stephen O'Connor on
Tuesday voiced "serious concerns" about over-the-counter
derivatives rules that could raise costs for end-users, create
regulatory arbitrage opportunities and even harm the broader
economy.
Speaking at ISDA's Annual General Meeting in Chicago,
O'Connor highlighted the potentially damaging effects of
discrepancies between different jurisdictions regarding OTC
derivatives regulation, as well as a mandate to trade some OTC
trades on electronic platforms as two of the greatest issues
facing the industry.
"There is today serious concern about the consequences of
the some of the other policy initiatives that are under way.
These concerns centre on the inconsistency of rules between key
jurisdictions, or extra-territoriality, and certain regulatory
initiatives that are focused on market structure rather than
systemic risk reduction," said O'Connor, who also heads up OTC
client clearing globally for Morgan Stanley.
Derivatives professionals have long worried about regulators
creating an uneven playing field across different jurisdictions.
This has ranged from the broad wording of the US Dodd-Frank
Act - which lawyers argue could leave the door open for US
supervisors to apply their regulations outside of their
jurisdiction - to fears that US and European regulators might
not see eye to eye on the appropriate levels for capital and
margining requirements.
O'Connor noted the original G-20 commitment called for
consistent implementation of regulations across the world to
avoid the fragmentation of markets, protectionism and regulatory
arbitrage. He suggested regulators had sometimes erred from
this crucial tenet when drafting their reforms.
"Disadvantaging foreign institutions and their US
subsidiaries through divergent capital requirements, or
otherwise discouraging foreign investment in US subsidiaries,
will have negative consequences for the broader US economy,"
said O'Connor.
"Such divergent treatment also creates the incentive for
regulatory retaliatory measures between jurisdictions, threatens
liquidity and competitiveness and creates fertile ground for
regulatory arbitrage. Extra-territoriality is a very real
concern."
The move towards executing some OTC derivatives trades on
electronic platforms - known as swap execution facilities, or
SEFs in the US - was also singled out as a major issue for the
industry. Regulators have mandated any standardised trade that
is cleared through a central counterparty should also be
executed on an electronic platform.
There has also been a focus on pre- and post-trade
transparency. This includes proposals that derivatives users
have to garner at least five quotes for prices before executing
trades, and that trades are reported publicly within 15 minutes
of the trade being executed.
Derivatives professionals have pushed back on these reforms,
arguing they do not reflect the low volumes, large trade size
characteristics of the OTC derivatives markets.
"Certain proposals that will change OTC derivatives market
threaten to harm liquidity and the ability of firms to manage
risk without providing any tangible offsetting benefits. These
are issues that have nothing to do with systemic risk
reduction," said O'Connor.
"As regulators focus on the regulation for OTC market,
there's a temptation to clone rules designed for the listed
markets. But... these markets are very different."
O'Connor also took the opportunity to highlight how the OTC
market has evolved over the past few years. Collateralisation
and netting has helped counterparty risk to tumble by 28% since
2007.
Trade compression has also contributed to this fall, with
the industry tearing up more than US$2250 trillion in notional
outstanding over the past few years.
There have also been significant steps forward in central
clearing of interest rate swaps, 50% of which are now cleared -
a rise of 138% since 2007. While applauding the progress,
O'Connor noted there were still potential pitfalls in the
evolution of the clearing landscape.
"ISDA strongly supports clearing but wants to make sure
implementation is done right. Clearing houses must be able to
survive market stress events and rigorous stress tests. They
must be able to continue operating after member defaults," he
said.
"We don't want to see a race to the bottom on margin terms;
nor a fragmented market caused by proliferation of central
clearing houses, which is a real risk due to inconsistencies of
global regulations. Any trend towards a weak fragmented clearing
system will result in a market less secure than exists today."
(Reporting By Christopher Whittall)