By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON, June 5
Association said on Thursday it would cut its fees because
increased trading volume and a broader revenue base had swelled
the coffers of the agency that self-regulates the futures and
swaps industry.
The Chicago-based watchdog said that effective Oct. 1 it
would halve the fee it raises on futures contracts, and options
on futures contracts, to $0.01 for each side of the trade.
"Our assessment fee revenue is tied to public trading
volume," NFA President Dan Roth was quoted as saying. "(This)
has increased over the past five years, with double-digit volume
growth in the last two years."
The NFA regulates futures trading, and is itself supervised
by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a federal agency.
Trading takes place on platforms at the CME Group Inc
and the Intercontinental Exchange Inc.
Both agencies were given massive new responsibilities under
the Dodd-Frank law, which put them in charge of the U.S. part of
the global $710 trillion market for interest rate swaps, credit
default swaps and other complex derivatives.
For the NFA, this also means extra revenues. It is
projecting income of $108 million for this year, against
expenses of some $70 million. Two years ago, revenues stood at
$56 million, and last year at $68 million.
The spike in 2014 is partially because of higher trading
volume in the futures market, but also because the NFA collected
membership fees from swap dealers.
Unlike firms trading futures, which pay per trade, swap
dealers pay a fixed membership fee, which for the largest banks
stands at $1 million per year.
For next year, the NFA projects revenues of $85 million and
expenses of $82 million. The new fees still need to be approved
by the CFTC, and they can change again in the future.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Tom Brown)