(Refiles to add dropped word "of" in first paragraph)
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON Feb 26 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission is considering some changes to proposed rules
for margin for derivatives traded without the intermediation of
clearing houses, the head of the agency said on Thursday.
Chairman Tim Massad said discussions with international
regulators had brought to light some differences between the
regimes in Europe and Japan.
"I am willing to consider some changes to our proposed rule
in order to ensure greater consistency," Massad told a business
audience in a speech.
The U.S. should raise the threshold for when margin - cash
that buyers and sellers of derivatives put up to increase safety
- is required, because it was lower in the proposed rule than
those in Europe and Japan.
"I believe we should harmonize those, even if it means
increasing ours," Massad said.
The agency expected to finalize a rule in the middle of the
year, and there would likely be a "slight delay" in the
implementation timetable for the rule.
The CFTC proposed its rules for uncleared margin in
September, a last building block in making the $690 trillion
derivatives markets safer after the crisis.
Swaps trading is dominated by large banks such as JPMorgan
Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Nick Zieminski)