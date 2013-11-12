By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 12 President Barack Obama plans
to name Timothy Massad as the next head of the U.S. swaps
regulator, a White House official said, picking a lawyer who
earned his spurs at the nation's bank bailout program.
At the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Massad would
head an agency that was given vast new powers after the 2007-09
crisis to rein in uncontrolled trading of complex derivatives -
a $630 trillion market - on Wall Street.
His nomination, which Obama will officially announce later
on Tuesday, is a last-minute solution to avoid a leadership
vacuum at the powerful regulator, since current Chairman Gary
Gensler's term expires on Jan. 3, 2014.
"(The CFTC is) responsible for putting new rules in place to
prevent some of the reckless and irresponsible practices that
caused the financial crisis," the White House official said.
Massad, 57, was born in New Orleans.
The CFTC, long an unexciting agency overseeing agriculture
futures, has only just started overseeing the lucrative swaps
market, and some of its planned rules have yet to be written.
Gensler has rushed through thousands of pages of new
regulation in the past years, and the world's largest investment
banks such as JP Morgan and Bank of America are
now registered with the agency.
Many of the rules are a threat to the wide profit margins
made in derivatives trading, as they force banks to open up
their platforms to more market participants, and require more
and costly safety buffers.
Massad spent most of his career as a lawyer at Cravath,
Swaine & Moore LLP in New York and Hong Kong, working on a wide
variety of corporate transactions. He joined the firm in 1984,
and was made a partner in 1991.
He has an ability to get people to agree, a former colleague
at the firm said, something that could set him apart from
Gensler, who riled some on Wall Street because of the fast pace
with which he adopted new rules.
"He's someone I would expect to be a consensus builder and
to be thoughtful about other people's views. He doesn't always
agree, but he engages with people," the former colleague said,
asking not to be named.
Still, Massad - who has described how his Lebanese
grandparents came to America as teenagers, barely able to speak
English - has shown himself to be a loyal defender of the
Dodd-Frank reforms before Congress and in media.
Massad also had direct experience in the highly technical
world of derivatives trading, the person said, as the two had
drawn up legal documents to regulate trading when the swaps
market kicked off in the late 1980s.
But he is likely less of an expert than Gensler, a former
Goldman Sachs banker who helped write large parts of the
Dodd-Frank law that the CFTC was then told to implement.
The White House praised Massad for turning in a profit at
the Troubled Asset Relief Program, the taxpayer-funded rescue
mission for banks and other troubled companies.
Massad joined the Treasury in May 2009 after a brief spell
at the Congressional Oversight Panel, the political body that
oversaw TARP. He was closely involved and then headed the
program from June 2011, when the Senate confirmed him as
Assistant Secretary for Financial Stability.