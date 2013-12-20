WASHINGTON Dec 20 The United States is on a
collision course with regulators abroad as it plans to force
foreign banks to comply with a host of new rules for risky
derivatives, two sources close to the European Union said on
Friday.
The U.S. swaps regulator has temporarily lifted many of the
rules it drew up after the credit crisis, but they kick back
into force on Saturday, and there is little sign the agency will
allow much more leeway.
With only one more day to go, the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission must also hammer out Memoranda of Understanding,
documents that say how it cooperates with foreign regulators,
one of the sources said.
"It doesn't make sense," the source said. "We're not making
any progress."
The sources said the issue was with all six jurisdictions
that deal with the CFTC, not just Europe. Other financial
centers have in the past also been critical of the agency's
strict view on rules abroad.
Politicians across the world agreed to clamp down on Wall
Street after the 2007-09 credit meltdown, but different
countries have since worked on rules that are not always
identical and that have different time frames.
The CFTC has been comparing the rules and will recognize
some of them through a legal concept known as substituted
compliance. But this does not go far enough for the foreign
regulators.
The CFTC had been looking at how much it could rely on
foreign rules, but mainly focused on a subset known as
entity-level requirements, Chairman Gary Gensler said in an
interview.
These requirements are for risk management, capital adequacy
and chief compliance officers, but not for a host of others that
have to do with trading.
The agency's strict stance may mean that foreign banks have
to comply with U.S. standards as well as those in their own
country when dealing with American clients, or even when they
serve European clients from New York.
The agency in the past year has often issued amendments or
temporary exemptions to its rules days or even hours before it
needs to make a decision, but it is unclear if and when it is
planning to do so on this occasion.
Wall Street groups sued the CFTC this month, hoping to beat
back cross-border guidelines that they fear may hurt markets and
cut profits.
The CFTC did not respond to a request for comment.
PATH FORWARD?
The lucrative swaps market, which was long unregulated, has
$630 trillion worth of contracts outstanding and is dominated by
Wall Street banks such as Citigroup Inc, Bank of America
Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
The spat over how to regulate the market looms despite the
"Path Forward" deal struck between the European Union and the
CFTC in July, when the two sides said they were confident they
could hammer out an understanding.
But in recent negotiations, "the (U.S.) colleagues were
saying: 'Yes that's what we wrote, but it is a complex matter
and you've misinterpreted it," the source said.
The main three issues where the rules apply are data
reporting, routing of trades through clearing houses to reduce
counterparty risk, and trading of swaps on platforms that are
comparable with exchanges.
The CFTC is generally unwilling to budge on these rules,
which mainly fall under the category of transaction-level
requirements, but is more willing to grant substituted
compliance for the entity-level requirements.
"We've asked the CFTC to apply (substituted compliance) to
many more transaction- and entity-level requirements," the
source said. He said the CFTC would allow some foreign rules on
the entity level, but not for transactions.
This matches what Gensler said in the interview this week,
when he addressed how the agency had gone about substituted
compliance with Europe, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan and
Switzerland.
"The bulk of what we've been looking at these last several
months is with regard to the entity-level requirements in these
six jurisdictions," he told Reuters.
He also said the process was a work in progress and that
further determinations could be made later.