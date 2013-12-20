WASHINGTON Dec 20 The United States granted
foreign banks a reprieve on Friday from some of its new rules
for risky derivatives, putting itself on a collision course with
overseas regulators who want more reliance on home-country
rules.
The U.S. swaps regulator laid out which of its new rules
foreign banks have to comply with if they trade with American
clients, or even if they deal with customers in their own
country from an office in the United States.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission had temporarily
lifted its rules, but they kick back in on Saturday, although in
some cases foreign banks can now rely on comparable rules in
their own countries.
Politicians across the world agreed to clamp down on Wall
Street after the 2007-09 credit meltdown, but different
countries have since worked on rules that are not always
identical, and that have different time frames.
The CFTC has been comparing the rules and will recognize
some of them through a legal concept known as substituted
compliance. But this does not go far enough for the foreign
regulators in six jurisdictions across the world.
"These determinations reflect the Commission's commitment to
coordinating our efforts to bring transparency to the swaps
market and reduce its risks to the public," CFTC Chairman Gary
Gensler said in a statement together with the two other Democrat
commissioners who voted in favor.
The only Republican member of the Commission, Scott O'Malia,
dissented.
The six jurisdictions are Europe, Australia, Canada, Hong
Kong, Japan and Switzerland.
The three main issues where the rules apply are data
reporting, routing trades through clearing houses to reduce
counterparty risk, and trading swaps on platforms that are
comparable with exchanges.
Two sources close to the European Union said earlier in the
day that Brussels was unhappy with the CFTC's plans, and that
the same was true for other jurisdictions.