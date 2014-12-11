Dec 11 Trading volumes of derivatives on new U.S. electronic trading venues plunged in November, while volumes of uncleared trades made away from the platforms spiked, showing that evolution of the markets is far from complete, said research firm TABB Group.

Rules that require most derivatives be traded on Swap Execution Facilities, or SEFs, are now over a year old. But many investors express frustration over divisions between where clients and dealers trade and that much of the market continues to trade away from the venues entirely.

The dramatic drop in SEF volumes in November shows that the transition to the venues, part of reforms meant to make the $710 trillion markets safer and more competitive, still faces challenges, TABB said.

"SEF trading may be out of its infancy, but growing pains are still very much part of the market's present and future," TABB analysts Anthony Perrotta and Colby Jenkins said in a report issued late on Wednesday.

Trading of cleared interest rate swaps on SEFs had been climbing since the summer and reached a record $2.9 trillion in notional volumes for the month in October. But they then plunged 36 percent to around $1.8 trillion in November, TABB said.

Average daily trading volumes of these contracts fell in November to $93.4 billion, from $127 billion in October, the research firm said.

Clearing-houses guarantee trades if a trading partner fails. Investors entering uncleared trades remain at risk of losses if their counterparty, typically the largest banks, collapses.

Volumes of cleared interest rate swaps traded away from SEFs also dropped sharply in November, falling 25 percent from October to less than $120 billion a day on average, TABB said. These volumes have rebounded this month to an average $143 billion per day, TABB said.

Uncleared interest rate swaps that traded away from SEFs, meanwhile, soared in November to $2.88 trillion, a 41 percent jump on the year's average, TABB said.

Trade sizes of swaps traded on SEFs continued to decline in November, while the size of trades made away from the venues increased. Average sizes for cleared interest rate swaps traded on SEFs declined to around $105 million in November, while cleared trades made off SEFs increased to more than $185 million, TABB said.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Dan Grebler)