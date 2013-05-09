WASHINGTON May 9 The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said it would hold a public meeting to consider rules for so-called Swap Execution Facilities (SEFs) - platforms on which to trade swaps - on Thursday, May 16.

The CFTC, the top U.S. derivatives regulator, said it would also look at a set of related rules, such as the minimum block size for swaps, and the process by which market operators need to make swaps available for trade. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema)