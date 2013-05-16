WASHINGTON, May 16 The top U.S. derivatives regulator is set to vote on new rules for swap trading platforms on Thursday that could break open Wall Street's dominant position in the $630 trillion derivatives market. The trading rules were a last remaining building block in the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) rule-making process, part of the Dodd-Frank overhaul of the financial industry after the 2007-09 credit meltdown. Earlier, it had already sketched out how clearing houses needed to stand in between buyers and sellers of swaps to reduce risk and prevent market panics, and had adopted extensive requirements for data reporting. Swaps used to be negotiated bilaterally between banks or their clients, but the financial crisis brought to light how opaque and poorly regulated the huge market was, triggering the 2010 Dodd-Frank regulatory crackdown. For a graphic with key metrics of the swaps market, see link.reuters.com/beh28t Below are some key facts about the new trading platforms for swaps trading, known as Swap Execution Facilities. WHAT ARE SWAPS? Swaps are financial products that companies can use to protect against financial losses, though the vast bulk of the market is populated by financial investors or speculators such as banks, pension funds and hedge funds. Here is how they can work. A company with floating rate debt may worry that a rise in interest rates hits profits. Another company, with fixed rate debt, may prefer the cheaper floating rate, because it doesn't worry so much about the outlook for rates. Banks offer clients the ability to swap their debt payments so that the two companies in the above example get each other's rate exposure. Swaps also exist for foreign exchange and commodities and for credit risk. But while the market started off modestly in the 1980s as a risk management tool, it rapidly started to attract hedge funds and other speculators, causing it to mushroom out of sight of regulators in the following decades. So-called end-users, who use swaps as risk protection tools, now only make up some 10 percent of all users, according to the Bank for International Settlements. WHO TRADES SWAPS NOW? JPMorgan, Bank of America and Citi are among the largest players in swaps - also known as over-the-counter derivatives - which currently can only be traded through these and other investment banks. Clients, whether end-users or financial investors, can only execute their trades through the banks. When dealing with each other, banks make use of brokers, such as ICAP, Tullett Prebon and GFI. These so-called interdealer brokers use electronic systems but their core business is negotiating deals over the phone. WHAT WILL CHANGE? Under new rules, swaps will need to be traded on exchange-like platforms to make the market less opaque and to offer new participants a chance to enter the business. These platforms are called Swap Execution Facilities (SEF). The interdealer brokers have all announced plans to set up a SEF, but there is also a host of new entrants, such as Bloomberg LP, TradeWeb, which is majority-owned by Thomson Reuters , and MarketAxess. There are two ways for the SEFs to trade swaps. They can do so through an order book that offers continuous quotes, much in the same way as shares on a stock exchange. They can also do so through a request-for-quote (RFQ) system, where prospective customers need to ask for a number of quotes before entering into a swaps transaction. Swaps can also be traded on exchanges, which are already far more extensively regulated. WHAT IS THE VOTE ABOUT? With its new rules, the CFTC is bringing swaps trading under the scrutiny of regulators for the first time since the inception of the market. Operators need to comply with a host of product, operational and surveillance obligations. The market was on the look-out for the following decisions: * The final rule lowered the minimum number of request for quotes in RFQ trading to three from five in the proposed rule, an important concession to banks. It will be as low as two in a one-year transition period. Banks and brokers have lobbied hard to get the number down, but critics say that the lower it is, the more the market will resemble the opaque bilateral trading that politicians and regulators are trying to do away with. * Traders will still be allowed to negotiate deals over the phone, a practice that critics say is hard to monitor. The interdealer brokers were adamant that "voice broking", the core of their business, was retained. * The CFTC also determined the minimum size for large trades that may be reported with a delay - so-called block trades - so that buyers and sellers don't immediately show their hand and sway the market to their own disadvantage. For interest rate and credit default swaps, block sizes will be determined using a 67 percent notional amount calculation, and 50 percent during a one-year transition period. Using that rule, up to 14 percent of the market for interest rate swaps and credit default swaps would be counted as block trades in an initial phase-in period, after which it would drop to between 5 percent and 10 percent. * The CFTC also will determine which swaps will be traded on SEFs or on exchanges, and the small portion that will be allowed to continue to trade over-the-counter. The "made-available to trade" rule sets standards for this process. 