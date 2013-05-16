BRIEF-ExxonnMobil adds tire testing capabilities to its Shanghai technology center
* ExxonMobil says that it has expanded tire testing capabilities of its Shanghai technology center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON May 15 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Wednesday unveiled final rules for swap trading platforms that would allow phone-brokered deals to continue and lowered the number of quote requests, two key concessions to the industry.
The rules set a minimum of three quotes in so-called "request-for-quote" trading systems. During a year-long phase-in period, the minimum would be just two. Both are below the minimum of five quotes the CFTC initially proposed.
The CFTC also said market participants could continue to use "any means of interstate commerce" - including the telephone - to broker swap deals, something that voice brokers such as ICAP Plc and GFI Group Inc had been lobbying for.
The commission's five members - three Democrats and two Republicans - are expected to vote on the rules in a public hearing starting on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.
* ExxonMobil says that it has expanded tire testing capabilities of its Shanghai technology center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Tuesday the Detroit automaker is exploring opportunities with French automaker PSA Group , but declined to discuss a potential sale of its money-losing European Opel unit.
TORONTO, Feb 28 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth biggest lender, reported first-quarter results on Tuesday that smashed market expectations, but rival Bank of Nova Scotia disappointed analysts with numbers that were broadly in line with estimates.