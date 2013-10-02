By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 2 More than a dozen new U.S.
exchanges opened their doors for clients on Wednesday, marking
the start of regulated trading of derivatives in a threat to one
of Wall Street's most lucrative businesses.
Business may be tepid at first, because the bulk of the $630
trillion market will slowly move over to the exchanges in the
coming months, as part of a gradual implementation of the
Dodd-Frank law to overhaul Wall Street.
Moreover, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which
regulates the so-called swaps - used to offset risk, but mainly
to speculate - has just sent virtually all of its people home as
part of the U.S. government shutdown.
But in the long run, the exchanges are a credible threat to
a highly profitable business for banking behemoths such as JP
Morgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Bank of America
, who dominate this market.
"Starting next year, it's showtime," said Will Rhode, an
analyst at the TABB Group, a research and advisory firm
specializing in financial markets.
The swaps business generates an estimated $40 billion in
annual revenues for the fixed income divisions of Wall Street
banks, but the new rules drawn up after the 2007-09 financial
crisis put that number at risk.
The new exchanges - called Swap Execution Facilities (SEFs)
- allow clients to trade directly with each other, rather than
having to go through the banks. That will open up competition
and is expected to lower prices.
"We've been in communication with virtually all of the
providers of these platforms," said Jamie McConnel, who works at
Chatham Financial, a firm that advises users of swaps about
regulation and technology.
"We may sign up with multiple SEFs. In the early stages it
may not be who is the best, but a shotgun approach to ensure
that you have that relationship."
NEW RULES
The SEFs are run by firms that are already large swaps
brokers, such as ICAP and GFI, but also by new
entrants such as Bloomberg LP and Tradeweb, which is largely
owned by Thomson Reuters.
Swaps are financial contracts that enable clients to offset
risk. One commonly used example is an exchange of fixed interest
rate payments for floating payments. Such deals can be highly
customized and are often of large value.
They are negotiated privately, often over the phone, and
rose to prominence during the 2007-09 financial crisis, when it
turned out they had been used in highly complex financial
constructs into which regulators had no insight.
The new rules put an end to that, even if voice trading will
still be allowed, as long as buyers and sellers can prove they
have spoken to more than one counterparty.
Swaps will need to be routed through traffic control centers
known as clearing houses, which take on the risk that one of
the market parties fails to pay. This spreads the risk and means
that firms other than cash-rich banks can now also offer these
trades.
The change will break open what the TABB Group recently
described as a "gated community" of investment banks who set
prices in an opaque process amongst themselves, with clients
unable to shop around for better prices.
The group cites an example it says is typical of a bank
charging $20,000 to execute a trade on a $100 million interest
rate swap, a common size. It is a large amount of money for what
comes at a low cost for the bank.
The new SEFs will likely try to attract clients by offering
lower prices, TABB says, helped by the CFTC's rules that say
that as soon as one SEF offers a product, all others also need
to make it available to trade.
MARKET OPENS UP
The large swaps brokers also need to fight for their
business. They have traditionally mediated swaps deals between
banks, while staying away from going after the banks' clients -
now the most promising customer segment.
The largest fund managers, who are also heavy users of
swaps, have sometimes taken a more cautious approach to the
changes because they are used to trading swaps in very large
sizes, which may become harder under the new rules.
They have often been treated well by the largest banks, two
derivative brokers said, getting good prices and enjoying
long-standing relations with their banks that enabled them to
execute highly customized deals confidentially.
More clarity about where swaps prices are headed will
transpire in the coming months, when more instruments will start
trading on the platforms and customers gradually decide who they
want to do business with.
Still, the cumbersome process of bringing swaps back into
the oversight fold - after they were exempted at the height of
the deregulation wave in the 1990s - was too slow, some said,
weighed down by persistent bank lobbying.
"The whole industry has a stake in preserving opaque markets
... That's their raison d'etre, that's their modus operandi,
that's who they are," said John Parsons, an academic at the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
"That's where their money comes form. They don't want a
transparent system. They could create it instantly."