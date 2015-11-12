Nov 12 Derma Sciences Inc said it will terminate late-stage studies of its experimental drug to heal foot ulcers caused by diabetes, after an outside assessment showed the drug was unlikely to work.

Derma said it will also stop developing the drug, aclerastide (DSC127), as a treatment to reduce scars and for radiation dermatitis. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)