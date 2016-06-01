June 1 Dermira Inc said its
experimental topical therapy for excessive underarm sweating was
successful in two late-stage studies, bringing it one step
closer to providing an easy-to-use therapy for the embarrassing,
seemingly uncontrollable problem.
While the function of sweating is to prevent overheating,
those affected sweat even when the body does not need cooling.
Existing therapies for excessive underarm sweating, also
called axillary hyperhidrosis, offer limited effectiveness and
can be expensive.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)