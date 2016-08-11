Aug 11 Real estate investment trust Derwent London Plc said it expected a fall in demand in the near term sparked by Britain's vote to leave the European Union, and cut its rental growth expectations for the full-year.

Derwent saw its highest half-year letting activity ever in the first-half of 2016, and now expects full-year rental growth at 1-5 percent, the company said. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)