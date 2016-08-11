BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 11 Real estate investment trust Derwent London Plc said it expected a fall in demand in the near term sparked by Britain's vote to leave the European Union, and cut its rental growth expectations for the full-year.
Derwent saw its highest half-year letting activity ever in the first-half of 2016, and now expects full-year rental growth at 1-5 percent, the company said. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.