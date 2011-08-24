* Company posts 10 pct rise in NAV per share in H1

* Points to tight supply and strong demand in West End

* Outlook for second half more uncertain

LONDON, Aug 24 Office developer Derwent London posted a 10 percent rise in net asset value (NAV) as demand for limited office space in the West End district of London increased, warning the outlook was more uncertain.

EPRA adjusted NAV per share increased to 1,621 pence ($2.67) in the six months since December 31. EPRA pre-tax profit rose to 26.6 million pounds from 26.3 million a year earlier. It increased its half-year dividend by 8 percent to 9.45 pence per share.

EPRA, the European Public Real Estate Association, sets a number of financial reporting benchmarks for the property industry.

"Recent concerns over the weakness of the global economic recovery, the levels of sovereign debt in Europe and the US budget deficit have made the outlook for the second half more uncertain," the company said in a statement.

"We are mindful of the risks that this presents but have no significant exposure to the City core which is likely to be affected most by these influences."

Derwent shares climbed 20 percent between January and July 5 this year on the strength of the central London office market. They have since fallen about 17 percent after concerns about global economic growth and euro zone sovereign debt caused a wider stock market slump.

Last week Bank of America analysts downgraded Derwent, Land Securities and Great Portland Estates on concerns the global economic situation would hit the central London office market. ($1 = 0.606 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tom Bill)