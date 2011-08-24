* Company posts 10 pct rise in NAV per share in H1

* CEO says supply shortage underpins West End office market

* Deals proceeding as planned, unlike the City financial area

* Says H2 outlook less certain

* Shares rise 1 pct (Adds CEO, shares)

LONDON, Aug 24 Deals for offices in the West End district of London are not slowing due to global economic uncertainties, Derwent London Chief Executive John Burns said on Wednesday, but the developer said the outlook for the second half was less clear.

Derwent posted a 10 percent rise in adjusted net asset value per share under European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) standards to 1,621 pence in the six months since Dec. 31 as demand for limited office space in the West End shopping and retail district increased, warning the outlook was less certain.

EPRA pretax profit rose to 26.6 million pounds ($43.9 million) from 26.3 million a year earlier. It increased its half-year dividend by 8 percent to 9.45 pence per share.

"We would have noticed deals going through slower and companies not signing leases but that is hot happening at the moment," Burns told Reuters.

He said prospective tenants "may have pulled back" in the City financial district, in which Derwent does not operate and which relies more on larger pre-let deals by the financial services sector.

Burns said the West End office market would be buoyed by the type of tenant it attracts, saying the telecoms, media and technology sector hadn't suffered as much as financial companies.

At 0819 GMT, Derwent shares were up 1 percent to 1,570 pence against a 0.2 percent increase in the broader index of property stocks.

Estimated rental values rose 4 percent in the first half of the year and the value of its property portfolio increased 5.1 percent to 2.6 billion pounds.

Derwent shares climbed 20 percent between January and July 5 this year on the strength of the central London office market. They have since fallen about 17 percent after concerns about global economic growth and euro zone sovereign debt caused a wider stock market slump.

Last week Bank of America analysts downgraded Derwent, Land Securities and Great Portland Estates on concerns the global economic situation would hit the central London office market.

"Derwent issued another strong set of results, with a 10 percent gain in NAV to 1,621p, well on track to make our 1,726p full-year forecast," said JPMorgan analyst Osmaan Malik.

The shares were now "top quality, at a discount" following the 17 percent fall, Malik said.

"Recent concerns over the weakness of the global economic recovery, the levels of sovereign debt in Europe and the US budget deficit have made the outlook for the second half more uncertain," Derwent said in a statement.

"We are mindful of the risks that this presents but have no significant exposure to the City core which is likely to be affected most by these influences." ($1 = 0.606 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tom Bill)