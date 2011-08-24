* Company posts 10 pct rise in NAV per share in H1
* CEO says supply shortage underpins West End office market
* Deals proceeding as planned, unlike the City financial
area
* Says H2 outlook less certain
* Shares rise 1 pct
(Adds CEO, shares)
LONDON, Aug 24 Deals for offices in the West End
district of London are not slowing due to global economic
uncertainties, Derwent London Chief Executive John Burns
said on Wednesday, but the developer said the outlook for the
second half was less clear.
Derwent posted a 10 percent rise in adjusted net asset value
per share under European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA)
standards to 1,621 pence in the six months since Dec. 31 as
demand for limited office space in the West End shopping and
retail district increased, warning the outlook was less certain.
EPRA pretax profit rose to 26.6 million pounds ($43.9
million) from 26.3 million a year earlier. It increased its
half-year dividend by 8 percent to 9.45 pence per share.
"We would have noticed deals going through slower and
companies not signing leases but that is hot happening at the
moment," Burns told Reuters.
He said prospective tenants "may have pulled back" in the
City financial district, in which Derwent does not operate and
which relies more on larger pre-let deals by the financial
services sector.
Burns said the West End office market would be buoyed by the
type of tenant it attracts, saying the telecoms, media and
technology sector hadn't suffered as much as financial
companies.
At 0819 GMT, Derwent shares were up 1 percent to 1,570 pence
against a 0.2 percent increase in the broader index of property
stocks.
Estimated rental values rose 4 percent in the first half of
the year and the value of its property portfolio increased 5.1
percent to 2.6 billion pounds.
Derwent shares climbed 20 percent between January and July 5
this year on the strength of the central London office market.
They have since fallen about 17 percent after concerns about
global economic growth and euro zone sovereign debt caused a
wider stock market slump.
Last week Bank of America analysts downgraded Derwent, Land
Securities and Great Portland Estates on
concerns the global economic situation would hit the central
London office market.
"Derwent issued another strong set of results, with a 10
percent gain in NAV to 1,621p, well on track to make our 1,726p
full-year forecast," said JPMorgan analyst Osmaan Malik.
The shares were now "top quality, at a discount" following
the 17 percent fall, Malik said.
"Recent concerns over the weakness of the global economic
recovery, the levels of sovereign debt in Europe and the US
budget deficit have made the outlook for the second half more
uncertain," Derwent said in a statement.
"We are mindful of the risks that this presents but have no
significant exposure to the City core which is likely to be
affected most by these influences."
($1 = 0.606 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bill)