LONDON Aug 22 Derwent London PLC : * Epra net asset value per share increased by 4.1% to 1,770P * Rental values rose 2.8% in H1 2012, the fifth successive half year of growth * Vacancy rate remains 1.1% (31 December 2011: 1.3%) reflecting strong demand

from tmt sector * Interim dividend per share of 9.95P (H1 2011: 9.45P), an increase of 5.3%