Feb 28 Derwent London PLC : * Pra net asset value per share increased by 11% to 1,886P from 1,701P at 31

December 2011 * Epra profit before tax of £52.5M (2011: £52.3M) despite increase in

development activity * Increase in epra like-for-like net rental income of 8.2% * Final dividend increased by 8.4% to 23.75P per share * Vacancy rate low at 1.6%, reflecting strong demand particularly from the tmt

sector * Expect our rental values to rise between 4% and 6% in 2013