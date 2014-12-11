Dec 11 Desa Deri Sanayi ve Ticaret :

* Said on Wednesday to raise its wholly owned subsidiary Desa International (Uk) Limited capital to GBP 887,001 ($1.39 million) from GBP 330,001

* Said to raise its wholly owned subsidiary Desa Sms Limited capital to GBP 1.5 million ($2.36 million) from GBP 610,001

