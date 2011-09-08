BRIEF-Main Street Capital says recently led a new portfolio investment to facilitate majority recapitalization of Nustep Inc
Sept 8 Canada's Descartes Systems Group Inc posted a 30 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by an increase in its services revenue.
The logistics and management software and services provider's second-quarter net income rose to $2.6 million, or 4 cents a share, from $2 million, or 3 cents a share, last year.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $28.8 million.
Services revenues rose 12 percent to $26.7 million.
Shares of the Waterloo, Ontario-based company closed at C$6.21 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Main Street Capital says recently led a new portfolio investment to facilitate majority recapitalization of Nustep Inc
LONDON, Feb 7 The increasingly unpredictable French presidential election race unnerved European financial markets on Tuesday, tipping the euro towards its biggest fall this year and driving investors away from French government bonds.
Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co reported a 41 percent drop in quarterly profit from a year earlier, when the company recorded one-time gains of nearly $400 million.