Dec 1 Descartes Systems Group Inc
, a provider of logistics-management software and
services, posted a third-quarter profit above market estimates
on strong growth in services.
Net income for the August-October quarter was $2.7 million,
or 4 cents a share, compared with $1.6 million, or 3 cents a
share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 13 cents a share.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $28.5 million, slightly below
analysts' estimates.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 11
cents a share on a revenue of $29 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Services, which contributed 92 percent of the company's
overall revenue, increased their share to $26.2 million from
$24.7 million last year.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company's shares closed at
C$7.07 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)