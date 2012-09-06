BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Sept 6 Descartes Systems Group Inc, which develops software for companies to manage their inventories and truck fleets, reported a 4 percent fall in quarterly profit on acquisition related costs.
Second-quarter net income fell to $2.5 million from $2.6 million. Per-share earnings were flat at 4 cents.
The company, which acquired Infodis and Integrated Export Systems in June, said acquisition related charges rose to about $700,000 in the quarter from about $300,000 a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 15 cents per share in the quarter ended July. Analysts on average were expecting the Waterloo, Ontario-based company to earn 13 Canadian cents per share.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $30.5 million, but missed the C$31.08 million ($31.34 million) analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which has a market cap of about C$514.5 million, closed at C$8.22 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.