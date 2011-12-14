HONG KONG Dec 14 U.S.-based asset manager
DE Shaw & Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy up to 20 percent
stake in China's state-controlled investment company TEDA
International Holding (Group) Co for $500-600 million, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
DE Shaw's planned investment in TEDA International is a
precursor to the Chinese company's planned initial public
offering, the source added. The source was not authorised to
speak about the deal.
The pricing of the deal and the stake are subject to final
negotiations and could change at the last minute, the source
added.
An email seeking a response from DE Shaw did not yield an
immediate response.
TEDA officials were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Samuel
Shen; Editing by Chris Lewis)