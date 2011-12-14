* DE Shaw to buy TEDA stake for $500-600 mln - source
* TEDA plans initial public offering in 2013
* TEDA owns stakes in five financial institutions
By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Dec 14 U.S.-based asset manager
DE Shaw & Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy an up to 20 percent
stake in state-controlled Chinese investment company TEDA
International Holding (Group) Co for $500-600 million, said a
source familiar with the matter.
DE Shaw's planned investment in TEDA International was a
precursor to the Chinese company's planned initial public
offering in 2013, the source told Reuters on Wednesday. The
source was not authorised to speak about the deal and declined
to be identified.
The pricing of the TEDA deal and the stake were subject to
final negotiations and could change at the last minute, the
source added.
An email seeking a response from DE Shaw did not yield an
immediate response. TEDA officials were not immediately
available for comment.
DE Shaw, which manages about $21 billon globally, has been
strengthening its presense in Asia. In a sign of increased
commitment to the region, Julius Gaudio, a member of the firm's
executive committee moved to Hong Kong a year ago.
TEDA International, based in the coastal Chinese city of
Tianjin, owns stakes in five financial institutions including
Bohai Bank Co, Tianjin Trust and Investment Co and life insurer
Heng An Standard Life.
DE Shaw's planned investment, which was first reported by
Bloomberg, comes as many Chinese financial institutions struggle
amid government policy tightening, a slowing economy and a
slumping stock market.
TEDA International is a unit of TEDA Investment Holding Co
Ltd, a $25 billion conglomerate with businesses ranging from
real estate, manufacturing, finance and public utility.
TEDA Investment owns six listed companies, including
chemical company Tianjin Teda Co Ltd and
pharmaceutical company Sihuan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.
($1 = 6.3652 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by Chris Lewis)