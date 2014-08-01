UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 1 Design Hotels AG : * Says H1 revenue increases by 7 per cent to euro 7.23 million * Says H1 EBITDA increases by 158 percent and goes up to euros 663,000 * Says net profit for h1amounted to euro 372,000, compared to euro 47,000 in
the same period of the last year * Says EBIT for the first half-year amounted to euro 511,000, compared to euro
152,000 in the same period of the last year * Says for 2014, management expects revenue growth of 10.25% compared to 2013 * Sees for 2015 revenue growth of 8.26% compared to 2014 * Sees increase of EBIT by 36.32% in 2014 compared to 2013, and an increase of
23.09% in 2015, compared to 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources