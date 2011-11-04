TORONTO Nov 4 Desjardins Securities has
dismissed nine financial advisers after the company discovered
they were secretly investing client money with another broker
in the Bahamas, an official said on Friday.
A spokesman for the company, which is a division of
Montreal-based Desjardins Group, said the advisors violated
disclosure rules but their actions did not involve any fraud or
misuse of Desjardins' client accounts.
"These guys had accounts in other organizations and didn't
tell us, so that was against the rules," said spokesman Andre
Chapleau.
He said the investments did not necessarily involve
investors who were also Desjardins clients. The Investment
Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada has been notified,
he said.
IIROC could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Rob Wilson)