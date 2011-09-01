NEW YORK, Sept 1 BP ( BP.L )( BP.N ) canceled a force majeure it had issued due to operational problems on its Destin Pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico but reissued another on Thursday because of storm threats to the pipeline.

The company had issued the first force majeure on Tuesday after it found "high levels of fluid at the liquid handling facility located at the Pascagoula compressor station", making it unable to accept gas nominations on the line.

"Destin will be unable to provide transportation services from its offshore receipt points," the company wrote in an informational posting on Thursday. (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso and Eileen Moustakis; Editing by Dale Hudson)