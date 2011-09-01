* Gulf of Mexico storm threat upends energy production

* BP evacuates offshore Gulf of Mexico platform workers

* Destin pipeline was offline Tues with operational problems (Adds details)

NEW YORK, Sept 1 BP ( BP.L )( BP.N ) canceled a force majeure it had issued due to operational problems on its Destin Pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, but issued another one on Thursday because of storm threats to the pipeline.

The company had issued the first force majeure on Tuesday after it found "high levels of fluid at the liquid handling facility located at the Pascagoula compressor station," making it unable to accept gas nominations on the line.

On Thursday, oil and gas companies began evacuating some workers and shutting in some production because of a tropical weather system in the central Gulf of Mexico which was expected to strengthen into a storm.

"Destin will be unable to provide transportation services from its offshore receipt points," the company wrote in an informational posting on Thursday.

The line is majority owned by BP's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co with Enbridge ( ENB.TO ) owning 33 percent.

The 255-mile (400-km) natural gas pipeline system runs from the central Gulf of Mexico to Mississippi and extends farther north, where it connects with nine major interstate gas pipelines. (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso and Eileen Moustakis, editing by Jim Marshall)