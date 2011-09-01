* Gulf of Mexico storm threat upends energy production
* BP evacuates offshore Gulf of Mexico platform workers
* Destin pipeline was offline Tues with operational problems
NEW YORK, Sept 1 BP (BP.L)(BP.N) canceled a force
majeure it had issued due to operational problems on its Destin
Pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, but issued another one on Thursday
because of storm threats to the pipeline.
The company had issued the first force majeure on Tuesday
after it found "high levels of fluid at the liquid handling
facility located at the Pascagoula compressor station," making it
unable to accept gas nominations on the line.
On Thursday, oil and gas companies began evacuating some
workers and shutting in some production because of a tropical
weather system in the central Gulf of Mexico which was expected to
strengthen into a storm.
"Destin will be unable to provide transportation services from
its offshore receipt points," the company wrote in an
informational posting on Thursday.
The line is majority owned by BP's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co
with Enbridge (ENB.TO) owning 33 percent.
The 255-mile (400-km) natural gas pipeline system runs from
the central Gulf of Mexico to Mississippi and extends farther
north, where it connects with nine major interstate gas
pipelines.
