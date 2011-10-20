NEW YORK Oct 20 Destin Pipeline Co LLC said it will shut down its natural gas processing plant in Pascagoula, Mississippi, for 17 days beginning on Oct. 24.

"Destin has arranged for an alternate offshore delivery point to minimize the impact of the processing plant shutdown on its shippers," the company said in a web posting.

The plant is majority owned and operated by BP America Corp (BP.N) (BP.L). Enterprise Natural Gas Processing LLC, a unit of Enterprise Products Partners (EPD.N), owns a 40 percent stake. (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso)