Nov 21 Destination Maternity Corp : * Reports record earnings for fiscal 2013, with earnings per share 22% higher

than last year * Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.42 * Q4 sales fell 0.2 percent to $128.3 million * Q4 same store sales rose 1.4 percent * Sees FY 2014 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.77 to $1.94 * Sees FY 2014 GAAP earnings per share $1.64 to $1.81 * Sees FY 2014 sales up 0.9 to 3.7 percent * Sees FY 2014 sales $545 million to $560 million * Sees FY 2013 GAAP earnings per share $1.76 to $1.78 * Sees Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.40 to $0.42 * Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.33 excluding items * FY 2014 earnings per share view $1.92, revenue view $557.8 million -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Unable to reach mutual agreement on acceptable renewal terms with Mahindra

retail; franchise relationship will end in March 2014 * Says does not expect discontinuation of the franchise relationship will have

any significant impact on its results * Sees Q1 net sales $135 million to $139 million; sees Q1 comparable sales

increase of 1.0% to 4.0% on a reported basis * Sees Q1 earnings per share $0.29 to $0.34; sees Q1 adjusted earnings per

share $0.31 to $0.36 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage