OSLO, Sept 13 Norwegian oil company Det Norske Oljeselskap has made a "small" oil and gas discovery near the Norne field in the Norwegian Sea, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

"The preliminary size of the discovery has been estimated at about one million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalents," the directorate said in a statement. "Further studies and exploration of the further potential can clarify whether the discovery is commercially viable."

It was the first exploration well in production license 482, which Det Norske operates with a 65-percent license interest. Its partners in the prospect are state-owned Petoro with a 20-percent stake and Skagen44 with 15 percent. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by Alison Birrane)