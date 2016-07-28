OSLO, July 28 Norwegian oil firm Det norske said it expected to reach full production at its Alvheim FPSO (floating storage, offloading and producing unit) overnight after a leak, stopped production earlier on Thursday.

There was no discharge into the sea as a result of the incident, it added.

"We are in full control and expect to reach full production at some time during the night," a Det norske spokesman told Reuters. Full production at the Alvheim FPSO is 90,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd), he said.

"On Thursday morning, Det norske was informed about a hydrocarbon leak in the pump room aboard the Alvheim FPSO. The crew on board managed to stop the leak after a short period of time," Det norske, operator of the field in which it holds a 65 percent stake, said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Other partners in the Alvheim field include ConocoPhillips with a stake of 20 percent, and Lundin Petroleum, with a stake of 15 percent. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)