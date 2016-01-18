* Launches improvement programme to cope with low oil price

OSLO, Jan 18 Norwegian oil firm Det norske will pursue a tough cost-cutting strategy in response to the low oil price, which has slipped below $30 per barrel, it said in a strategy update on Monday.

The firm, controlled by Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke's Aker, set a goal of cutting costs to a level where the firm would be able to approve new stand-alone developments "even with oil prices falling below $40 per barrel".

"Det norske shall utilise its ability to challenge, think differently and adapt to reduce exploration, development and operating costs to a minimum, including reduced drilling costs," Chief Executive Karl Johnny Hersvik said in a statement.

Oil prices hit their lowest since 2003 on Monday, as the market braced for a jump in Iranian exports after the lifting of sanctions against the country over the weekend. Brent crude traded around $28 per barrel on Monday..

Det norske said the cost estimate for the first phase of the development of the Johan Sverdrup field, Europe's costliest offshore energy project, was cut to 108.5 billion crowns ($12.22 billion) in nominal terms from an initial estimate of 123 billion crowns.

"At first glance, the most important takeaway is 10 percent reduction of the overall Sverdrup capex. Our initial estimates indicate that this reduction justifies 3-4 percent higher net asset value," Swedbank analyst Teodor Sveen-Nilsen wrote in a note to clients.

Shares in Det norske were up 0.11 perecnt at 0831 GMT, slightly underperforming a European oil and gas index up 0.63 percent.

Capital expenditures this year is seen at $925-975 million compared to an expected $925 million last year. The firm reiterated its 2016 production guidance of 55,000 to 60,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day.

($1 = 8.8767 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Adrian Croft)