OSLO, July 14 Norwegian oil firm Det norske is to cut capital spending this year due to project cost savings after reporting a smaller than expected 22 percent fall in second-quarter core profit.
The company said on Thursday it expected capital spending of $900-920 million this year down from a previous estimate of $925-975 million. But Det norske also said exploration spending this year would rise to $200-220 million from a previous range of $160-170 million due to more wells being drilled.
"It looks like the company's effort to collaborate with other industries and its continuous cost focus are paying off," Swedbank analyst Teodor Sveen-Nilsen said in a note.
In June, Det norske agreed a $1.3 billion deal with BP to merge their Norwegian businesses. Det norske said the merger was progressing according to plan and it was due to close by the third-quarter.
The deal aims to cut costs, challenge Statoil's dominance of the local industry and also seek further acquisitions, the two firms have previously said.
Det norske's second-quarter core earnings (EBITDA) fell to $174 million compared to $224 million last year, beating forecasts in a Reuters poll of $154 million.
"The main reasons for the better than expected figures were two-percent higher production ... (and) low exploration expenses," Sveen-Nilsen said. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Stine Jacobsen and Gwladys Fouche. Editing by Jane Merriman)
