FRANKFURT Feb 20 Berkshire Hathaway Inc agreed to take over unlisted German motorbike accessories retailer Detlev Louis Motorrad-Vertriebs GmbH, the seller's law firm said on Friday.

Ute Louis, widow of company founder Detlev Louis, is selling all shares in the retail chain to Warren Buffett's investment company, Beiten Burkhardt said in a statement on its website, without disclosing financial terms.

Hamburg-based Detlev Louis has annual sales of 270 million euros ($308 million) with more than 1,500 employees in more than 70 outlets in Germany and Austria. It also serves 25 countries through online stores, according to the statement.

The Financial Times earlier reported a price tag of a little over 400 million euros on the deal, citing Buffett as saying the deal was a "door opener" to more acquisitions in Europe.

Beiten Burkhardt said the deal was Berkshire Hathaway's first direct investment in a medium-sized company in the region. ($1 = 0.8769 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Holmes)