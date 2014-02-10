OSLO Feb 10 Norwegian oil firm Det norske has discovered hydrocarbons in the Norwegian section of the Barents Sea, it said on Monday.

The company did not say whether the discovery was oil or gas and how much had been found. Drilling operations were ongoing and final results were not yet available, it said.

The other partners in the license, called PL 659, are Sweden's Lundin Petroleum, London-listed Tullow Oil , Norway's Rocksource, Atlantic Petroleum and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro.