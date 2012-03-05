OSLO, March 5 Norway's Det Norske has agreed to develop its Draupne oil field in the North Sea as a satellite of Swedish firm Lundin's nearby Luno field, it said on Monday, predicting daily output of 75,000 barrels of oil equivalent by 2017.

"Draupne will be developed using a fixed platform with pre-processing," Det Norske said in a statement. "The wellstream will be transported from the Draupne platform to Luno for final processing and export to the markets."

Lundin has sought permission from Norwegian authorities to build a platform to extract the estimated 186 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent (o.e.) at Luno, with production start seen in 2015.

Det Norske said the deal with Lundin would ensure production capacity of 52,000 barrels per day at Draupne by Oct. 2016, rising to 75,000 barrels a year later. Draupne holds about 143 million recoverable barrels o.e.

The Norwegian company said it aimed to submit a development plan to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy in the fourth quarter.

Det Norske is the operator of Draupne with a 35 percent license interest. Norway's Statoil owns 50 percent and Bayerngas 15 percent.

At Luno, Lundin holds a 40-percent stake, while Statoil holds 40 percent and Denmark's Maersk has 20 percent. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; editing by Jason Neely)