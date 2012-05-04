OSLO May 4 Det Norske has drilled a dry well about 9 kilometres south of the Ula field in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Friday.

"In the deepest exploration target, the Ula formation, the reservoir rocks were poorer than expected," it said. "The well is dry."

Operator Det Norske holds a 60-percent in production licence 450, while partners Dana holds 25 percent and North Energy has 15 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)