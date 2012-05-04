UPDATE 3-Anglo American aims to resume dividend, no longer a forced seller
* Aims to keep around 30 central assets (Adds CEO comments about failed sales, possible spin-off)
OSLO May 4 Det Norske has drilled a dry well about 9 kilometres south of the Ula field in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Friday.
"In the deepest exploration target, the Ula formation, the reservoir rocks were poorer than expected," it said. "The well is dry."
Operator Det Norske holds a 60-percent in production licence 450, while partners Dana holds 25 percent and North Energy has 15 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
* Aims to keep around 30 central assets (Adds CEO comments about failed sales, possible spin-off)
LONDON, Feb 21 Brent futures prices for the second quarter have risen strongly in recent days suggesting traders expect the oil market to move into deficit earlier or that a squeeze is underway.
* Confidence returning to oil market (Adds details, quotes from paragraph 2)