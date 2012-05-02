GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
OSLO May 2 Det Norske has drilled a dry well the Storebjoern prospect in the North Sea, the company said on Wednesday.
"The reservoir sections were water bearing, and the well will be plugged and abandoned as a dry well," it said.
Operator Det Norske holds a 60 percent stake in the well, while partners Dana Petroleum has 25 percent and North Energy has 15 percent.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.