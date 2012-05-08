TURIN May 8 The Italian region of Piedmont has
contacted several car manufacturers, including BMW, to
sound out interest in acquiring troubled sports-car maker De
Tomaso, a trade union said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The region informed us that it has initiated contacts with
several automobile manufacturers, including BMW, to discuss the
sale of the factory in order to re-start production," Italian
trade union UIL said in a statement after a meeting between
unions and regional officials to discuss the situation.
The union noted that any deal for De Tomaso "is
hypothetical, for now."
"BMW has no interest in the De Tomaso brand or in its
sites," a spokesman for the German car maker told Reuters.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark, Christiaan Hetzner and Gianni
Montani)