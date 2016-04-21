April 21 Canadian gold miner Detour Gold Corp said it was charged with criminal negligence on Thursday over the death of an employee at its Detour Lake mine in Ontario on June 3.

Investigations conducted by the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ministry of Labour have been ongoing since Sept. 2.

The employee, identified by local media as Denis Millette, was repairing equipment in the mine, northeast of Cochrane, when it was noticed that he was in "medical distress," media reports said in September.

The company said it may face additional charges as the investigation is expected to conclude in June. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)