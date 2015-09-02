Sept 2 Police and Ministry of Labour officials in Ontario are investigating the death of an employee at Detour Gold Corp's mine in the Canadian province in June, the mining company said on Wednesday.

Local media reported that Ontario police are looking into the death of Denis Millette, 52, a millwright at the Detour Lake mine, who died on June 3.

Millette was making repairs to equipment inside the mine when it was noticed that he was in "medical distress," media reports said.

Detour said it had participated in the original investigation by the Ministry of Labour and was continuing to cooperate. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Alan Crosby)