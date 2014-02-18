Feb 18 Detour Gold Corp said on Tuesday
it would raise about C$150 million ($136.91 million) in a bought
deal to reduce its short-term debt and for working capital
purposes.
The news came on the same day that Detour, a small Canadian
gold miner, announced a new chief executive and chief financial
officer.
Detour's shares are down some 53 percent in the past year on
concerns about high costs at its Detour Lake gold project, its
only mine, a slump in the gold price and concerns that the miner
could run short of cash.
Detour said that a group of underwriters led by BMO Capital
Markets and RBC Capital Markets had agreed to buy 16.2 million
of its shares at a price of C$9.25 a share.
Detour's shares closed at C$9.92 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.
A bought deal occurs when an investment bank commits to
buying an entire stock offering from a client company. As a
result the financing risk is eliminated for the company but it
will often get a lower price for the issued stock.
A 28-percent slump in the gold price last year and several
high-profile cost blowouts on development projects has left the
global gold sector out of favor with investors, making it
difficult for miners, especially small ones, to raise funds.
The appointment of Paul Martin as Detour CEO comes after the
company's former CEO Gerald Panneton resigned last November.
Martin, who was Detour's chief financial officer, was appointed
interim CEO at the time.