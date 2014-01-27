Jan 27 Canadian miner Detour Gold Corp forecast lower cash cost per ounce of gold sold this year.

The company estimated total cash cost of $800 to $900 per ounce for 2014. Detour reported in November cash costs of $1,214 per gold ounce for the third quarter.

The company also said it expects to double production at its flagship low-grade Detour Lake mine in northeastern Ontario in 2014.